Lillie, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday March 12, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash which occurred on U.S. Highway 167 at Louisiana Highway 15. This crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Gabrielle Lana Crockett.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Crockett was driving north in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 167, in a 2012 Honda CRV. For reasons still under investigation, her vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert.

Crockett, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office. Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.

In 2023, Troop F has investigated seven fatal crashes, which have resulted in eight fatalities.