Alexandria Megashelter acting as reception center for those needing shelter after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has opened a Reception Center at the Alexandria MegaShelter for Hurricane Laura evacuees seeking shelter. The Reception Center at Shrine on Airline / Zephyr Field has now closed.

Evacuees in need of shelter must go to the reception center to be placed in a non-congregate shelter as one becomes available. Anyone who arrives directly at a hotel will not be admitted and will be required to go to the reception center.

The reception center will be open 24/7 until further notice:

Alexandria Reception Center

Alexandria MegaShelter

8125 Hwy 71 South

Alexandria, LA 71302

Open 24/7 This information is also available by texting LAShelter to 898-211 or by calling 2-1-1.