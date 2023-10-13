SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alex Troegel, also known by his stage name “Al Boogie” gave his dream of music a second shot on the stage of The Voice for season 24.

The Voice season 23, judge’s panel seats were filled by Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper. During Trogel’s audition, none of these artists turned their seats for the local musician. Ending his time on the voice before landing a spot on a team.

Troegel continued to chase his dreams in his home state of Louisiana with his band Ole Whiskey Revival, performing on local stages such as Hurricane Alley in Shreveport.

The Voice season 24 judge’s panel changed with the exception of Niall Horan. Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend joined Horan in the iconic red chairs. Troegel would have a second chance to sing for different ears.

Moments before the end of his song Reba McEntire turned her chair and Troegel secured his spot on her team and got his ceremonial serving of Team Reba tator tots.

Hear from Al Boogie LIVE on Friday at 11 a.m on ktalnews.com