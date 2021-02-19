AG Landry pushing President Biden to apprehend and deport ‘illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Biden administration has cancelled Operation Talon.

Operation Talon is “a nationwide ICE operation that focuses on deporting illegal immigrants convicted of sex crimes, ” according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

AG Landry does not agree with the decision.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is one of the chief law officers trying to get Illegal Immigrants who are convicted of sex crimes out of the country.

The other attorneys general are listed below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

“Operation Talon, which targets convicted sex offenders who are in our country illegally, is vital to both national security and public safety in Louisiana,” said Attorney General Landry. “Canceling this effort not only emboldens sexual predators and traffickers, but it also shows the world that President Biden tolerates and encourages the breaking of our laws.”

The 18 state attorneys general are targeting not only President Biden, but the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

They are targeting them with a letter, which you can view here.

“We cannot allow America to become a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators,” continued Attorney General Landry. “The Biden Administration must reverse their decision on Operation Talon immediately.”