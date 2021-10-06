WATCH: AG Jeff Landry discusses historic legal settlement bringing millions of dollars to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Attorney General Jeff Landry hosted a press conference to discuss Louisiana’s historic legal settlement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors and a company that manufactures and markets opioids.

The press conference was held on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

“Families throughout Louisiana have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” said Landry. “My office and I have worked tirelessly with other state leaders to mitigate the damage to our citizens and help treat those in need.”

Danny Schneider Sr. from the Netflix series “The Pharmacist” joined AG Landry, along with other legal, municipal, and law enforcement leaders across Louisiana.

Schneider took the podium to talk about his personal experience of losing his son, the documentary, and his work raising awareness about opioid addiction.

“We finally have won,” he said regarding the settlement.

Schneider said he wants the money to go to treatment and awareness about opioid addiction in local communities rather than going to fix potholes.

Landry confirms that the settlement money will go to local municipalities for addiction treatment and recovery.

“All of this money is to be spent treating those in need or supporting those in treatment,” said Landry. “And the political subdivisions must spend it in accordance with specific criteria that are outlined in an MOU that we agreed upon.”