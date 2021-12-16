WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Stacie Richard
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 / 01:00 PM CST
Updated: Dec 16, 2021 / 12:04 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPRROUD)- Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards for his move to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the student vaccine schedule.
It is disappointing the Governor has forced us into court.https://t.co/tmrpys24cM pic.twitter.com/3lYJWCOsje— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) December 15, 2021
It is disappointing the Governor has forced us into court.https://t.co/tmrpys24cM pic.twitter.com/3lYJWCOsje
Click here to view the lawsuit.