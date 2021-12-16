BATON ROUGE, La (BRPRROUD)- Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards for his move to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the student vaccine schedule.

It is disappointing the Governor has forced us into court.https://t.co/tmrpys24cM pic.twitter.com/3lYJWCOsje — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) December 15, 2021

