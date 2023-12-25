LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an action plan amendment (APA) to reallocate $19 million in federal funding for recovery from The Great Floods of 2016.

August 2016 unexpectedly damaged 146,000 homes in 56 of 64 parishes – that’s more than three times the amount of rain produced by Hurricane Katrina.

Reportedly, 60 individuals lost their lives due to the flooding and its destruction.

According to a press release, the 14-day public comment period ends at 5 p.m. January 2nd.

The Great Floods of 2016 Action Plan Amendment 23 will:

Decrease the Fast Gap B (Rental Affordability Preservation) program by $15 million;

Decrease the Multifamily Rental GAP program by $4.4 million;

Increase the Watershed Modeling and Planning budget by $10.4 million;

Increase the PRO Louisiana Workforce Development budget by $5 million and;

Increase the Regional Capacity Building Grant budget by $4 million.

According to the APA report, all program objections are to benefit low-to-moderate-income persons from qualifying parishes affected by floods.

Under the Watershed Modeling and Planning, an established statewide floodplain management program, the APA states, ‘the additional funding will be used toward the planning, modeling, regional coordination efforts and assembly of additional data sets necessary for continuing’ the initiative.

The Professional Resilience Occupations ‘PRO’ Louisiana Workforce Development Program, APA reports the additional funding will be used to continue bringing local resources to areas that are still recovering from the great flood of 2016.

Training individuals to operate heavy equipment improves employment opportunities in working on disaster recovery/mitigation projects.

The Regional Capacity Building Grant aims to address local capability and capacity gaps for organizing and coordinating activities within watershed boundaries, according to the APA.

Citizens and organizations can comment on this amendment via

The OCD-DRU website;

Emailing them to ocd@la.gov;

Mailing them to Office of Community Development, P.O. Box 94095, 70804-9095, Attn: Janice Lovett; or

Faxing them to the attention of Janice Lovett at (225) 219-9605.

The plan is available in Vietnamese and Spanish to reach the limited English proficiency citizens in the impacted areas.

Citizens with disabilities or those who need other technical assistance can contact the OCD office for assistance via the methods listed above.