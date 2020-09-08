ACLU of Louisiana responds to comments made by Congressman Clay Higgins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Congressman Clay Higgins is still dealing with responses to a post that can be found below:

It goes on to read, ‘one way ticket fellas. Have your affairs in order.’

me? I wouldn’t even spill my beer. I’d drop any ten of you where you stand.

If you show yourselves aggressively natured and armed in my presence —- that’s where your journey will end.

The ACLU of Louisiana is entering the fray and asking for a censure against Rep. Clay Higgins after they say his quote is a threat to shoot protesters.

The ACLU of Louisiana released this statement from ACLU of Louisiana executive director Alanah Odoms Hebert: