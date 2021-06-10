ACLU of Louisiana comments on “Secret Investigation into Louisiana State Police Troop F”

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – This undated photo provided by the family of Ronald Greene via the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP in September 2020 shows injuries on his body. Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging troopers “brutalized” Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by the crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F is the subject of an internal investigation by a secret panel.

This is the same unit that was involved in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019.

The secret panel is tasked with looking at body-camera videos that belonged to around a dozen white troopers over the last two years.

The ACLU of Louisiana is commenting on what it calls a “Secret Investigation into Louisiana State Police Troop F Officers Over Racist Policing.”

The statement from the ACLU of Louisiana is below: