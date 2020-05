BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards on Saturday condemned the death of George Floyd saying that racism and racial inequality has no place in society and that "no one should fear violence or mistreatment because of the color of their skin."

In his first public statements on the matter, Edwards weighed in on the death of Floyd who died in police custody after an officer was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed, face down and saying he could not breathe.