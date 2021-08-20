Acadiana High student Tazed after altercation with police on campus

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — An Acadiana High student will face charges after an altercation with police on the school’s campus ended with the student’s Tazing.

John Andrus, 19, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of disturbing the peace, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting an officer by force, and criminal damage to property. No bond was set.

Shortly after 7 a.m., Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said his officers were contacted by an assistant principal, complaining about a student who was “not following commands, was disturbing the peace, and refused to stop or comply.” Officers attempted to escort Andrus to the front office, though he repeatedly attempted to walk away in the opposite direction.

Leger said Andrus was grabbed by the hand to attempt him to stop walking away when “he pulled away and began resisting.

“Andrus stayed tense, constantly trying to get away from officers,” continued Leger. “Officers were able to put a single handcuff on the right hand of Andrus, but could not get it onto his opposing hand. At this time, Andrus was placed against a glass window inside of the school hallway and continued to resist, therefore cracking the glass. Andrus was then able to pull away at which time he and an officer fell to the ground. Andrus arose from his feet and using his right hand, that still had a handcuff attached, swung a punch at the officer then ran down the hallway where he ultimately slowed down and was met at Tazer point.”

Leger said Andrus was warned that he would be Tazed if he continued to resist. Andrus allegedly continued to try to remove his other handcuff. Officers then Tazed him. Andrus fell to the ground, according to Leger, and complied afterward, being fully handcuffed. He was escorted to the School Resource Officer Office and was given an examination by Acadian Ambulance.

Leger said no other students or staff were injured during the altercation.