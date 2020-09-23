Acadian Ambulance appoints Justin Back as new company president

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadian Ambulance has named Justin Back as its new president, set to take the position Nov. 1.

According to a press release from Acadian, Back is a native of Perth, Australia. He is a graduate of the Royal Military College of Australia and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Cross University and a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University. He is also a graduate of the National EMS Academy and a nationally registered emergency medical technician.

Back served in the Australian Army for eight years, retiring as a captain. He earned the Australian Army’s Distinguished Service Medal while serving with U.S. and other coalition forces on multiple operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and Pacific.

After his military service, Back worked in the maritime industry as a project, operations and country manager in Southeast Asia, West Africa, India, Brazil and Australia, servicing a number of the world’s offshore oil and gas regions.

Back joined Acadian as a vice-president in 2013 and has held leadership roles in several areas including fleet maintenance, regional operations and integrations.

Back will replace Jerry Romero, who is retiring at the year’s end after 44 years of service.

“I am very proud of our entire leadership team for rising to each challenge that we have faced throughout the years while building a truly great company. I have confidence that Justin has the skills, knowledge and energy to make our company even greater,” Romero said upon Back’s appointment.

“I commend the committee for their diligence and tireless effort in this process. I am pleased to accept their recommendation and to appoint Justin as president of Acadian Ambulance Service,” said Acadian Ambulance CEO Richard Zuschlag. “Justin’s extensive and varied leadership experience at Acadian, as well as in the Australian military and in the private sector, will serve him well as president.”