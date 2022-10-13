Students in Acadia Parish may get an extra day off every week if a proposal being floated by the school board is enacted.

The board is asking for input on possibly moving to a 4-day school week.

A post on the Acadia Parish School System website is asking for parents’ opinion of the possibility.

“On behalf of the Acadia Parish School Board we are requesting your feedback regarding the possible implementation of a four-day work week for both Acadia Parish School System students and employees,” the post reads.

The post includes a link to a survey parents can fill out to provide that feedback.

“Please take a moment to complete this survey by Friday, November 11, 2022 so we can share your feedback with the Acadia Parish School Board,” the post reads.

According to Education Week, an online news source geared toward K-12 educators and staff, over 1,600 districts across the country have adopted 4-day school weeks.

Most districts run Monday through Thursday, although a few have gone to Tuesday through Friday, and the remaining school days are extended about an hour or an hour and a half longer to deliver the same amount of instructional time over fewer days, as required by state law.

Franklin Parish is one Louisiana district which has adopted the plan. There, schools go Tuesday through Friday, days begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m.

Proponents of the 4-day school week point to the cost savings for districts. Transportation costs including fuel, bus maintenance and driver salaries are reduced, there is a significant reduction in utility costs, money spent on school breakfast and lunch programs are reduced by 20 percent, as is spending associated with all hourly cafeteria and custodial workers.

Opponents argue that longer school days are difficult for students, especially those in elementary grades. Four-day school weeks can also pose a challenge to families who are unable to find affordable day care on the fifth weekday and for students who are food insecure, who may not have access to sufficient meals during the off day.