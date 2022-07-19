BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A judge ruled that an order against the enforcement of Louisiana’s abortion ban shall remain in place. District Judge Donald Johnson’s ruling today leaves a June 11 restraining order in place.

An abortion clinic and others are challenging the state ban. Johnson gave both sides until this morning to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has said he anticipates the case will ultimately end up before the Louisiana Supreme Court.

“We believe that ultimately we will prevail and the rule of law will be upheld,” Landry said during a news conference, that was mostly drowned out by the chants of nearby protesters, following Monday’s court hearing. “Those people who don’t like it have two choices — they can try to change the law, but if they find themselves in the minority of ideas then they can pack their bags and go somewhere else.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.