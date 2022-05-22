NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man is dead after his vehicle lost control and flipped multiple times.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning on Darnall Road just north of US Highway 90 in Iberia Parish.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Mercedes was heading west on US 90 West Frontage Road. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. The vehicle flipped several times, coming to rest on its roof near the center of the road. Reasons for the vehicle losing control are still under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Donavar Yancy, 48, of Abbeville was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. Yancy was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Toxicology samples were obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.