‘A total loss.’ Historic Downtown Covington business burns to the ground.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Within minutes, flames were as tall as the power poles and quickly set the entire business on fire. Marsolan’s Feed and Seed store is a historic icon in Downtown Covington, built in 1939. Sadly, this morning, it’s gone.

Trying to save anything they could, the Covington Fire Department quickly jumped into action but, firefighters say the building is a total loss.

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

The fire started around 7:00 P.M. on Monday. Rushing to the scene after getting calls from friends in the community, there wasn’t much the family could do at that point.

Just after 10:00 P.M., on the Marsolan’s Facebook page, giving a quick update, Harvey’s daughter wrote, “Harvey and Joy were not in the store at the time the fire started. They are safe but, understandably heartbroken and shocked.”

Marsolan’s Feed and Seed store sold things like seeds, pine straw, rain boots, wind chimes, and even baby chickens and ducks.

Fire crews from at least four area departments responded to the scene. Firefighters say no one was injured and the fire is still under investigation.

The Covington Fire Department is asking that everyone stay clear of the area around Marsolan’s today as they begin clearing debris. They warned do not to attempt to approach or enter what’s left of the building.