A Second Chance For Pets to Find Their Forever Homes

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD)– A second chance was given to hundreds of pets looking for a forever home. Today, the Bissell Pet Foundation and other organizations met at the Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Shelter to help dog and cats make their way to their new home.

Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter Manager Stacey McKnight said, “Amazing! It’s like a million prayers being answered.”

Animals who have waited in small, rural shelters now have their chance.

McKnight said, “160 dogs headed out of the state of Louisiana that would have normally, probably would have been euthanized. You’re going to see a lot of the bully mixes. A lot of the dogs that just don’t find homes.”

Making this possible were several organizations like the Bissell Pet Foundation, Rescue Riders Pet Transportation, and the Humane Society of Tulsa.

Humane Society of Tulsa Transporter Dan Canfield said, “We’re just happy to facilitate their rescue, not every place has the resources to transport, or counties have rules to where they can drive and where they can’t.”

The twenty-six hour adventure may be long, but it will be worth the wait.

Canfield said, “We’re helping to transport them to places that have higher adoption rates, where more people are looking to adopt animals.”

About 160 animals were pre-adopted and rescued.

McKnight said, “They leave here and go home. They leave behind shelter and go into home life. “

This is a two-day operation and more animals will be transported tomorrow

These animals are headed to Michigan and will be followed through the Bissell Pet Foundation. You can find them on Facebook and watch them enter their new home.