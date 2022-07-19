BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A professional hockey may be returning to the capital area.

But Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the team’s owner say the local public must offer assistance for that to happen.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome spoke in favor of the team, saying, “I believe it’s certainly time to bring back that pride and excitement. And so the possibility of a professional sporting team in the city of Baton Rouge means more family fun.”

The Raising Cane’s River Center will host three professional hockey games.

The team’s owner, Barry Soskin said sales from these games will determine the fate of Baton Rouge’s possible hockey team.

Soskin said, “But this is something that the fans have to want. We’ve got three games scheduled on December 8th, December 15th, and January 2nd. Two of the three will be neutral site games, so they will be counting towards the standings. And one of them will be that’ll be an exhibition game.”

More than five thousand people need to show support to make this happen.

“But in terms of these games, while 3,000, to 3500 is a nice benchmark to average over the season. Candidly, we would look for more in terms of, you know, being depending upon the configuration and we’re going through seating areas right now, 5 to 7 in that range,” explained Wayne Hodes the general manager of Raising Cane’s River Center.

Officials have yet to announce which professional teams will play and when the tickets will go on sale.