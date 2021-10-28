A Louisiana sheriff’s office putting signs at homes of sex offenders before Halloween

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – The time to go trick or treating is almost here.

The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to be vigilant on Halloween.

SJBPSO is telling parents to not approach the home of a sex offender.

The sheriff’s office is identifying sex offender homes by posting the sign seen attached to this story.

The full message from the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office can be found below: