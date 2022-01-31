STERLINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Sterlington Police Department is asking parents and children to be careful with Airsoft weapons after a recent rash of incidents.



Images courtesy of Sterlington Police Department

Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner provided this statement via Facebook:

Attention parents! We are noticing more and more incidents where children are playing with Airsoft weapons causing property and personal damage. Please do not allow your children to shoot these weapons at each other without the proper eye protection and supervision. DO NOT allow them to play with these weapons around vehicles and windows. Any damage caused by the plastic BB from these weapons could result in criminal charges. God bless and stay safe, Chief Bonner

If you have any questions, give the Sterlington Police Department a call at (318) 665-4532.