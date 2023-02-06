COVINGTON (WGNO)— Loved ones are remembering the life of LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks who died last month.

Brooks is the student who was allegedly raped after she’d been drinking at a Tigerland bar, and was later struck and killed by a car.

Today at 19-year old Madison Brooks’ funeral her friends and family were mourning her unexpected and shocking death. One of the qualities her loved ones kept mentioning, was that Madison had a vibrant personality and an infectious laugh.

“She was always there for everyone,” Her friend Hailly Waterhouse said.

Waterhouse is here for her friend Madison Brooks.

“She was just someone you could always go to when you needed her,” Waterhouse said.

All of the people are here for Madison. The line was out the door at St. Peter Catholic Church where family and friends were showing how much they loved her.

“She knows everyone being here will be so beautiful for her,” Waterhouse said.

Hailly went to St. Scholastica Academy with Madison, who graduated in 2021. She was an honor roll student, cheerleader, and actively involved.

“She was just a beautiful bundle of joy, really her laugh was so contagious,” she said.

At LSU, Madison was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority so today many of her sisters wore pink because that was her favorite color. Her friends say it is hard without here here.

“Honestly, it breaks my heart. I know she’s watching over us now. I feel at peace knowing that,” Waterhouse said.

Brooks was a sophomore at LSU, majoring in Mass Communications. She’s now buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington.