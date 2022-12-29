A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Police have identified the victims as Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria.

According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has revealed that Rigby was driving an SUV headed east on US 190 near La. 978 when her vehicle exited the roadway to the right and struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer that had its emergency flashers on.

There was a single occupant in the 18-wheeler’s sleeper cab, who did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the deceased driver and will be submitted for analysis, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.