Press Conference at 11:00: Commercial boat capsizes in stormy seas south of Grand Isle, 6 of 18 crew members recovered

April 14, 9:00 a.m. Update:

A source with the port system in Port Fourchon told WGNO that six people were rescued, however, three people had to be left behind, clinging to the partially sunken vessel because weather and water conditions were too rough to retrieve them.

Lafourche Parish-President Archie Chaisson, our source at the port, and the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office have all confirmed that there is a conflict in reports of how many crew were members were on board.

According to the company’s internal manifests, one report says 18 crew members on board, while the other says 19. At this point, there are still 12 to 13 crew members unaccounted for.

A staging area was available to the crew members’ families overnight at the Port Fourchon Fire Station, in Golden Meadow.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a pre-commissioned 154-foot Fast Reponse Cutter, pulls a person from the water April 13, 2021 after a 175-foot commercial lift boat capsized 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

On Wednesday morning, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards took to social media asking for prayers for the missing boaters, as well as those working to rescue them.

Please join @FirstLadyOfLA and me in praying for those who remain missing after yesterday’s capsizing off the coast of Grand Isle and for those who are working to rescue them. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) April 14, 2021

April 14, 3:00 a.m. Update:

WGNO spoke to Marion, the fiancé of Chaz Morales, a Crane Operator on the Seacor Power.

Marion was called regarding her fiancé, Chaz, when the Seacor Power went under. All she was told on the call was that “there’s been an incident.” She didn’t know until several hours later that the boat capsized.

Marion was dispatched to Our Lady of the Sea hospital, where the first rescued person was confirmed to be. That rescued person was not her fiancé, and Marion says officials wouldn’t let her speak to the rescued person.

Marion then headed to Port Fourchon but on the way, she saw three ambulances leaving and followed them to St. Anne’s Hospital in Raceland. She says once at the hospital, the three ambulances split up. Marion followed two of them, but both were empty. A WGNO Reporter says the third ambulance had a second rescued person, who was also not Marion’s fiancé.

April 13, Midnight Update:

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for several people after a commercial lift boat capsized during a severe storm off the coast of South Louisiana.

So far, six out of 18 crew members have been rescued.

Tuesday, the USCG Heartland Twitter account said that the vessel is a 265-foot commercial lift boat, however USCG Public Affairs in New Orleans told WGNO the it is a 175-foot lift boat eight miles south of Grand Isle. The latest report corrects the length of the vessel to 129 feet.



A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew (left) heads toward a capsized 175-foot commercial lift boat on Tuesday, April 13, searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris pulls a person from the water. (Photo courtesy USCG Cutter Glenn Harris)

Several ‘Good Samaritan’ vessels in the vicinity immediately responded to a rescue beacon signaled at 4:30 p.m. and have joined rescue and salvage attempts as six of the 18 crew on board have been recovered.

A National Weather Service station located three miles northeast of Grand Isle recorded a wind gust of 75 mph during the height of the storm.

The Coast Guard from Houston is also assisting in rescue efforts, including the provision of a search plane.

Upon hearing of the devastation, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) tweeted his concern and support.

“Praying for everyone around Grand Isle and all the communities in South Louisiana,” Sen. Kennedy tweeted. “You can report marine distress to the Coast Guard at 504-365-2209.”

“Please stay safe in the storm.”