$800k winning lotto ticket sold at Lafayette gas station on Congress Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) WINNER! WINNER! If you recently bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in Lafayette, you might just be $800,000 richer.

According to the Louisiana Lottery office, a Lotto ticket purchased at the RaceTrac Gas Station #2466, 2433 W. Congress Street in Lafayette matched all six numbers in the September 16th drawing to win the $800k jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 01, 05, 30, 32, 35 and 40.

The winner has 180 days of the drawing, or until March 15, 2021 to claim the prize money, officials said.

Once unclaimed prizes have surpassed their redemption periods, the money is transferred to the Lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off tickets, second-chance drawings and other player promotions.

So far, the prize has gone unclaimed, according to the lottery office.