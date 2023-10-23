BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Innovation & Technology Alliance held its 7th Annual Chemin-A-Haut Trail Run and Walk fundraiser in Bastrop on Saturday, October 21.

Hundreds of contestants participated in the 4.1-mile run and the 1-mile walk event. Community leaders say the goal is to build awareness for Chemin-A-Haut State Park to provide an upscale, well-organized trail run and walk for the community. All proceeds will go towards improvements to the Chemin-A-Haut State Park, the Morehouse Memorial Airport Terminal, and other amenities for the Rose Theater.