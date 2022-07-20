BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a potential case of domestic abuse.

The deputy arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Knollhaven Dr. and initiated an investigation.

The four people who were interviewed during this investigation were Lauren Fisher, 41, of Baton Rouge, her 7-year-old daughter, Michelle Fisher, 62, and the husband of Michelle Fisher.

The deputy first spoke with Michelle Fisher “who advised that her daughter confronted her in the kitchen,” according to the affidavit.

The 62-year-old questioned her daughter when she returned home.

That is when Lauren Fisher allegedly attacked her mother.

Lauren’s mom claims that she was left with amongst other things, broken glasses and torn pajamas. The deputy confirmed injuries to the arms and legs of the mother.

The deputy then interviewed Lauren Fisher.

Lauren says that she was berated by her mother while trying to get dinner for her daughter.

What followed was an altercation in the kitchen that also involved the husband of Michelle Fisher.

Lauren says that her mother allegedly fell on the ground.

At some point Michelle’s husband held the 41-year-old down on the ground.

Lauren claims that her mother hit her in the body and head “repeatedly” and her daughter witnessed the altercation.

The deputy did see injuries on Lauren Fisher’s head.

The husband of Michelle Fisher confirmed that the two women slapped each other and his wife could have stepped away instead of hitting her daughter while she was on the ground.

The 7-year-old said that her mother struck first and was eventually hit by her grandmother while being held down.

The mother and daughter were both arrested at the conclusion of this investigation.

Both had to make a trip to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after this altercation.

The affidavit states that Michelle Fisher suffered a sprained ankle and head injury.

Lauren Fisher sustained a foot and ankle sprain.

Both Lauren Fisher and Michelle Fisher remain behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Each of them is facing one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.