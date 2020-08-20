$62.7 Million dollars in unclaimed property in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Do you have any unclaimed property?

The Louisiana Department of Treasury shared that as of the last day in June 2020, the state has given back $62.7 million in unclaimed property money.

“We continue to find new ways to reunite people with Unclaimed Property money. I’m especially pleased that we set a new record during a pandemic, when people and businesses really needed this money. We reunited one New Orleans family with more than $2 million,” said Treasurer Schroder. “The rate at which we’re returning money makes it clear Unclaimed Property needs to be protected for future claimants. On Nov. 3, you’ll be asked to vote on creating a constitutional trust fund for Unclaimed Property.”

To find out if you have any unclaimed property visit the state treasury website here.