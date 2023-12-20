LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) —U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law requiring the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to use auction authority to expand access to rural communities that remain on the wrong side of the digital divide.

296,777 Louisiana homes and small businesses don’t have access to high-speed internet, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The bill was authored by Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who said the 5G Sale Act would give Americans the tools needed to do their jobs.

According to a press release, the legislation granted the FCC a one-time, temporary authority to issue licenses purchased in auctions that were held before March 9, 2023 (when the FCC’s Congressional authorization ended).

“Louisiana’s job providers depend on wireless communications as they support rural economies. My 5G SALE Act will provide crucial broadband access by giving the FCC the authority to finish transferring previously auctioned spectrum to companies that offer 5G coverage. I’m grateful to see my bill signed into law so that more Americans have the tools they need to do their jobs and grow their businesses,” said Sen. Kennedy.

The 5G SALE Act will temporarily grant the FCC auction authority it needs to complete spectrum transfers, which will allow broadband services to provide greater 5G network coverage to Americans in rural areas.

5G Fund — Areas Without Unsubsidized Mobile Broadband (Source: FCC)

460,000 Louisiana residents, ages 18-64, lack the basic computer skills necessary to take full advantage of broadband services, as documented in the 2018 U.S. Department of Education report.

In a press release from Sen. Kennedy, in 2022, the FCC auctioned off roughly 8,000 licenses to grant companies access to America’s broadband spectrum.

Companies can legally use radio waves to deliver 5G to customers only through licenses; therefore, the wavelengths are highly valuable.