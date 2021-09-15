5 pedestrians, driver injured in accident at intersection of University & Johnston

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five pedestrians and a driver were injured in an accident at the intersection of University Ave. and Johnston St. this morning, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

LPD spokesperson Bridgette Dugas confirmed that LPD responded to an accident Tuesday morning at 10:50 a.m. involving pedestrians that were struck.

Dugas said that according to witnesses, a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit another vehicle.

Five pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road were struck. One of them has moderate injuries and the other four had minor injuries.

The driver that ran the redlight also had moderate injuries, according to Dugas. The driver was cited on multiple traffic violations.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.