BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) A lottery ticket worth $421,488 was sold in St. Landry Parish.

According to a tweet from the Louisiana Lottery, an Easy 5 ticket dated February 23 had all the winning numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at Morrrows Exxon Foodmart on Highway 190.

The winning numbers were 9-19-22-24-25

Morrows will receive a bonus for selling the winning ticket.