MARION, La (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning on May 6, 2023, the town of Marion, will be hosting multiple events leading to the 2nd annual Mayhaw Fest Annual.

The 40th Annual Mayhaw Fest is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023. The festivities will include pony rides, a Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo Petting Area, parade, car show, various vendors including food, mayhaw jelly, mayhaw trees, woodworking, and live music. The festival takes place at the Marion Community Center, LLC (former Marion School Property) on Taylor Street in Marion, LA.

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the 2nd Annual Mayhaw Fest Banquet at the First Marion Family Life Center will take place. This includes recognition for the volunteer fire department, police department, and Marion town hall employees.

According to officials, all proceeds will benefit the Marion Fire Department and the Marion Community Center, LLC.

For more information, call 318-558-0016.