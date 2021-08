BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Glenetta Court at 8:11 p.m. regarding a shooting involving a 4-year-old.

The 12-year-old told detectives that he accidentally discharged a firearm and shot the 4-year-old.

The 4-year-old was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile detention for Negligent Homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.