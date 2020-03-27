Officials: 216 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — June 5, 2020, update: As of Thursday, 216 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

May 16, 2020, update: As of Saturday, 178 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

May 15, 2020, update: As of Friday, 176 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

May 10, 2020, update: As of Friday, 165 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

May 9, 2020, update: As of Friday, 164 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020, update: As of Tuesday, 127 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

Thursday, April 23, 2020 update: As of Thursday, 104 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 update: As of Wednesday, 100 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 update: As of Saturday, 95 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

Monday, April 20, 2020 update: As of Saturday, 83 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Acadiana.

Friday April 17, 2020 update: As of Friday, there have been 74 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana.

Thursday, April 16, 2020 update: As of Thursday there have been 69 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana.

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 update: As of Wednesday, there have been 63 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 update: As of Tuesday, there have been 57 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana.

Monday, April 13, 2020 update: As of Monday, there have been 51 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana

Friday, April 10, 2020 update: As of Friday, there have been 37 coronavirus-related deaths in Acadiana.

ORIGINAL: St. Martin Parish officials announced Friday that three people have died from COVID-19. The state Department of Health confirmed one death in Acadia Parish.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars confirmed the three deadly cases Friday morning.

“This morning, we have learned that St. Martin Parish has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The sobering news about that is the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that three of those cases has resulted in death,” Cedars said during a press conference.

One of the St. Martin Parish victims is a 41-year-old Breaux Bridge man. The other victims were 70 and 89 years old.

In Acadia Parish, seven cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. An 89-year-old man with underlying conditions died as a result of the virus, officials said.

During a Friday morning press, Cedars reiterated Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order as a dire measure to curb the spread of the virus.

“The whole intent of this executive order the governor has issued is really very clear. If you are in doubt, stay at home,” Cedars said.

This is a medical crisis that must be taken seriously, the parish president said. He directed this statement to those who, he said, are choosing to write the virus off as an issue that will not affect them.

“Every health official in the country, every health official in this state doesn’t take that approach. So, who the hell are we to challenge that?” Cedars said.