BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this month, as Baton Rouge celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week, several local organizations hosted a community vote to determine which local schools should be recipients of $15,000 in gift cards.

The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students, Teach 225, and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge were the organizations behind the effort, and their goal was to provide classroom supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.

The three schools that were selected to receive the gift were:

Capitol Elementary

CSAL Charter Middle

Istrouma High School

Each classroom teacher at the three schools received a $150 gift card to School Aids, and School Aids added an additional ten percent to each gift card, bringing each card’s value to $165.

Stephanie Cargile, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Public & Government Relations Manager, issued a statement regarding the Teacher Appreciation Contest, saying, “Successful careers begin with successful teachers. We recognize the incredible role that teachers play in not only preparing students for the opportunities ahead, but also in shaping our community’s future.”

Teachers received their gift cards during recognition celebrations that were held at each campus.