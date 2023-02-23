BRETON SOUND, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard rescued three boaters on Wednesday after their fishing boat became disabled.

According to Sector New Orleans, watchstanders received a report of an overdue commercial fishing vessel around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening after the boat missed their scheduled 6 p.m. arrival at Hopedale Marina.

A coordinated launch of a Coast Guard Station Venice Response Boat with Medium boat crew, MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry to search the area.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew found the disabled vessel in the Breton Sound on Wednesday morning and transported the three boaters back to Station Venice.

All three persons were last reported to be in stable condition.