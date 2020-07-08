27-year veteran of EBRSO passes away ‘unexpectedly’ overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 53-year-old EBRSO Lieutenant Terryl Carter, Sr. died on Tuesday night.

EBRSO says the death of the 27-year veteran was ‘unexpected’ and he leaves behind a wife, daughter and long list of accomplishments in public service.

One of the many roles that EBRSO Carter held was “as Lieutenant over the School Resources Officers assigned to the Central School District,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

To say that his loss is felt by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office family is an understatement.

Carter’s wife, son and nephew all serve with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux had this to say about EBRSO Lieutenant Terryl Carter, Sr.: