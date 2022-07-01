NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— After a long 27 months, the Louisiana National Guard ended its pandemic response operations on Thursday.

Known as “Task Force COVID,” service members were dispatched across the state in March 2020 to provide medical support like testing services, parish emergency assistance, food distribution, and eventually vaccine distribution.

Upon announcing the conclusion of the response, the LANG also released results from Task Force COVID’s impact, including:

More than 63,000 tests conducted

63.1 million pieces of PPE

20,000 delivery missions completed

234,000 vaccine doses administered

46 million pounds of food packaged

A tremendous thank you to all the men and women in uniform who helped us get through the COVID-19 crisis!