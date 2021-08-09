22-year-old New Orleans server succumbs to COVID-19, GoFundMe created to aid with funeral expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last month, WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood featured a story on Cafe Reconcile, a quaint soul food restaurant that serves up more than just amazing catfish and cornbread. The cafe also serves up a heaping helping of opportunity for its interns – ages 16 to 24.

One such intern featured was 22-year-old Joshua Contreras, who was a dog trainer until the pandemic placed him at the cafe. “I’ve always loved cooking,” Contreras told Wild Bill. “I love to cook every day, but I never considered it an actual career opportunity until I came to Cafe Reconcile.”

Sadly, Contreras contracted COVID-19 shortly afterward and tragically lost his fight with the virus.

He died on Friday, Aug. 6.

Contreras’ family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. A goal of $5,000 has been set and has nearly been reached. The amount chosen should cover the costs of cremation, but the family says it hopes that enough money can be raised to pay for a burial service instead.

“Covid and pneumonia [are] no joke,” posted Contreras’ family on Facebook. “We all should know that by now. All I’m asking is that each and every one of you try your best to stay safe. We all will get through this together!”