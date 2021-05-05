21-year-old Louisiana man accused of violently shaking infant

West Carroll Parish, La. (KLFY) An Oak Grove man was arrested Tuesday on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.

According to State Police, 21-year-old Caleb Bowden was established as a suspect following a joint investigation into a complaint of child abuse by the LSP Special Victims Unit and the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During their investigation, police say, they were able to determine that Bowden violently shook an infant who suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

He faces charges of second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Bowden was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, and charged as a fugitive from justice on the charges stemming from the West Carroll Parish investigation.

His bond was set at $100k.