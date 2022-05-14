RED RIVER PARISH, La. – Three juveniles charged with serious crimes are on the loose, allegedly after a guard helped them escape from Wade Youth Center early Saturday morning.

Victoria Tune

The teenagers, all of whom were last seen wearing orange jumpsuits are 17-year-old TyJaun Lafitte of Caddo Parish, who is charged with attempted first-degree murder; 17-year-old Jeremiah Durham, B/M, age 17, of Bossier Parish, who is charged with armed robbery; and 15-year-old Na’Varaya Lane of DeSoto Parish, who is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Video surveillance shows the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three juveniles off the premises in a white 2010 Pontiac G6, Louisiana license plate number VWY295. The vehicle has a missing rear bumper and the direction of travel is unknown.

The Red River Sheriff’s office was contacted just before 7 a.m. Saturday in reference to three escapees. Oncoming day shift employees discovered that three male juvenile residents, with help from a female WYC security guard, had escaped

A warrant has been issued for Tune in connection with the escape. Anyone with information concerning the escapees and security guard is asked to contact the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-932-4221 or by dialing 911.