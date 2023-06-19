SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State offices in twenty-one parishes in northern Louisiana will be closed on Monday, June 19, after severe weather affected the vast majority of the region.
Heads of agencies are determining essential personnel who must report to work and are creating alternative work sites as necessary. The office closures apply to all employees who are considered nonessential, including those who were authorized to work from home due to Covid-19.
Louisiana’s Commissioner of Administration, Jay Dardenne, said in a release that offices in the following northern Louisiana parishes will be closed:
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, DeSoto, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Richland, Tensas, Union, Webster, West Carroll, Winn
Officials will monitor changing conditions throughout the state and will update this announcement if needed.
