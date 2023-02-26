BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This coming weekend, hundreds of athletes from across Louisiana will converge on one of Baton Rouge’s most popular bowling centers to support an event that encourages friendly competition and changes lives for the better.

Saturday, March 4 will mark the first time a state-wide bowling tournament will be held since January 2020, and it’s all set to take place at All Star Lanes (9829 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) as the 64-lane family bowling center plays host to the 2023 Special Olympics Louisiana State Bowling Tournament.

More than 400 talented athletes will compete throughout this exciting event, which will begin with Opening Ceremonies at 8:45 a.m.

As the start of the big day unfolds, local officers will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. After that, the much-anticipated competition will kick off at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Special Olympics Louisiana is a state-wide nonprofit organization that aims to promote understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. It offers year-round programs for 8,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of over 6,000 volunteers.

If you’d like to support the event or learn more about SOLA, visit www.laso.org for details.