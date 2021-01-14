2021 French Quarter Festival set for Sept. 30 – Oct. 3

NEW ORLEANS — The 2021 French Quarter Festival will play on.

French Quarter Festivals, Inc., (FQFI) the non-profit organization that produces French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, announces dates for the 2021 festival.

The event will take place September 30–October 3, 2021.

In 2022, French Quarter Festival will return to its traditional April date.

“Although French Quarter Fest typically takes place in April, the ongoing COVID crisis has made it necessary for us to remain flexible,” said Emily Madero, CEO of FQFI. “As one of the largest free music and food festivals in the United States, we always want to ensure our impact is in the best interest of the City and our French Quarter neighbors and businesses.”

FQFI worked in coordination with stakeholders, industry peers, and city officials to select a 2021 date to best support the city’s rebound this fall. The annual festival celebrating Louisiana music, food and culture hires over 1,500 Louisiana musicians and attracts hundreds of thousands of fans.

In 2019, the attendance was an estimated 825,000 with an economic impact of nearly $200M. The 2020 French Quarter Festival was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2021 festival will have a modified layout that adheres to CDC protocols and guidelines.

“Chevron is proud to once again serve as the presenting sponsor of French Quarter Festival, the largest showcase of Louisiana music in the world,” said Chevron Gulf of Mexico Public Affairs Manager Leah Brown. “We are especially excited about the positive impact the festival will have on local small businesses. It will also be a chance to reunite with family, friends and visitors, support Louisiana musicians, and once again celebrate the Crescent City’s special culture, character and cuisine. Chevron thanks the French Quarter Fest staff for their longstanding partnership as well as their commitment to the wellbeing of attendees.”

FQFI produces three annual events with a mission to showcase the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and contribute to the economic well-being of the community. In addition to French Quarter Festival, FQFI produces Satchmo SummerFest and Holidays New Orleans Style. In 2020, the organization produced a series of virtual events to support its mission, including the Seven Days of Satch presented by Chevron in August and the Holidays New Orleans Style virtual concert series in December.

“We’re excited to continue our 38-year partnership with Louisiana musical artists, chefs, businesses and volunteers for our 2021 season,” Madero said. “We appreciate our partners and fans for their continued support, and we look forward to celebrating Louisiana’s incredible culture together in October.”

