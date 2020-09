LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 2-year-old was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon on Cameron Street.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 6900 block of Cameron Street after the child’s body was found.

The child has not been identified.

Other details are unknown, however KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene and will update this story as it develops.