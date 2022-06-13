LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, two people died in two separate car crashes in Lincoln Parish, Louisiana.

The first crash happened just after 2:00 p.m.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Highway 3074. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Steve Long of Simsboro.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Nissan Xterra, driven by Long, was traveling west on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner.

Long, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Oschner LSU Health in Shreveport. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, troopers obtained and submitted a toxicology sample for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

The second crash happened just after 5:00 p.m.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Diamond Lane in Ruston, La. This crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Herman Smith of Ruston.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1996 Buick LaSabre, driven by Smith, was traveling east on Diamond Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Buick exited the roadway and impacted a parked Nissan Altima that was not occupied.

Troopers do not know if Smith was restrained. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Lincoln Parish Coroner.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, troopers obtained and submitted a toxicology sample for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crashes remain under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and to get plenty of rest in order to remain alert. Louisiana State Police Troop F

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 18 fatalities.