2 miners missing after roof collapse at Avery Island salt mine

AVERY ISLAND, La – Rescue crews are still looking for two miners after the roof of a salt mine on Avery Island collapsed early this morning.

The salt mine is operated by Cargill Protein and Animal Health. Daniel Sullivan, media relations director for Cargill, released the following statement:

Early this morning, Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine experienced a roof collapse. We have two employees who remain unaccounted for at this time and we are working with local first responders and the Mine Safety and Health Administration who are onsite to respond to this emergency. All 16 other employees working that shift have been evacuated with no injuries reported. The facility has been shut down to allow a complete investigation of the incident and ensure the safe operations of our facility. Daniel Sullivan

No further information has been made available at this time. Stay tuned to WGNO for further updates on this developing story.