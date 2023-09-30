WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Finding the perfect city to call home can be challenging, especially for women looking for a safe place to flourish.

A new analysis from WalletHub determined which metro areas in the United States are best for women to thrive and maximize their potential. The personal finance website compared 182 cities, including 150 of the nation’s most populous, and scored them based on factors that could shape a woman’s quality of life.

Experts weighed metrics like job security, poverty, social well-being, safety, suicide rates and healthcare access when ranking each city.

Columbia, Maryland, ranked No. 1 overall on the list. The top city also had the highest median earnings for female workers when considering the cost of living.

But not every city was considered desirable for women and Alabama has at least three such locations.

In Louisiana, both Shreveport and New Orleans ranked among the top 10 worst cities for women, with Shreveport ranking fifth-worst and New Orleans ranking 10th-worst.

While those Louisiana cities ranked among the 10 worst for women, another city in the state isn’t far behind. Baton Rouge was ranked the 23rd worst city for women.

As for the worst city overall, Jackson, Mississippi, took the No. 1 spot. The analysis also determined that Jackson had one of the highest unemployment rates for women.

Worst cities for women

Jackson, MS Gulfport, MS Brownsville, TX Huntington, WV Shreveport, LA Augusta, GA Charleston, WV Laredo, TX Mobile, AL New Orleans, LA

The full report, along with a breakdown of the metrics used to rank each city, can be viewed at WalletHub.