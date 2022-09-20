SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — 2 boaters and their four-legged friend were rescued from a capsized boat on Sunday. According to the Coast Guard, the three were rescued near Slidell.

According to a press release, the St. Bernard Police Department notified the Coast Guard Sector, New Orleans of the overturned boat after a family member of one of the boaters received a distressed text requesting the Coast Guard on Lake Borgne.

Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull. An aircrew pulled one boater onto a helicopter, while a rescue swimmer stayed in the water until a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries boat crew arrived on the scene and brought the other person and the dog to safety.

The three were taken to Hopedale Marina to be treated. Both boaters were last reported in stable condition.

Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge, a Sector New Orleans command duty officer said she is glad they were notified of the incident. “With no other means of communication, the text was the only way we could have known the boaters were out there,” said Chief Warrant Officer Tricia Eldredge.

She reminds boaters to have other types of communication devices to avoid any tragedies. “The Coast Guard continues to urge the boating public to have proper communication equipment like VHF radios and locating devices such as emergency position-indicating radio beacons (EPIRBs) or subscription-based satellite communication devices to broadcast one’s location in emergencies like this.”