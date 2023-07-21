AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Simmesport man was killed in a crash in Avoyelles Parish early this morning, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police Troop E responded at about midnight to a one-vehicle crash on Bayou DeGlaise Road.

The crash claimed the life of Thadeus Xavier Alejandro, 18, of Simmesport.

Authorities said a 2010 Dodge, driven by 18-year-old Joel Newsom of Simmesport, was traveling east on Bayou DeGlaise Road. For reasons still under investigation, Newsom’s vehicle left the roadway, traveled down the ditch embankment and struck a tree.

Newsom sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Alejandro, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash, according to State Police.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists that while not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly reduce an occupant’s chance of death and extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 37 deaths.