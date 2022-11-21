CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La.

The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 151 when the vehicle exited the roadway, striking a guardrail which caused the vehicle to overturn. Garsee was pronounced dead at the scene.

A routine toxicology analysis was collected and submitted by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office.